Two Single Car Crash Reports on Dec. 28

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two separate accidents occurred on Saturday, Dec. 28, with both wrecks single car crashes.

On Saturday morning at 8:20 a.m., a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Kristin Snyder, age 17, of Kissee Mills, Missouri, traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned. The accident occurred 10 miles south of Ava, as the vehicle was east bound on Hwy. 76. A passenger in the car, Diane Snyder, age 44, also of Kissee Mills, Mo. received moderate injuries.

MSgt. C. A. Hogue with the Highway Patrol investigated the accident and noted it was unclear whether or not the passenger was wearing a safety device. The driver, however, was buckled in.

At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Garrett Morgan, age 18, Gainesville, Mo., traveled off the left side of Highway 5, two miles south of Squires, Mo.

The southbound vehicle struck a guardrail and came to rest in a ravine. Morgan, driving a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500, was reported to have been seriously injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

According to the report, Morgan was wearing a seatbelt.

The accident was investigated by Trooper D. L. Nash, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.