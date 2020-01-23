Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

January 19 – Second Sunday after Epiphany

Today’s gospel opens with further reflection on Jesus’ baptism. He is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world, and the one anointed by the Spirit. In the liturgy we come and see Christ revealed among us in word and meal. We go forth to invite others to come and worship the Holy One, and to receive the gifts of grace and peace made known among us.

Preparation for worship

Lord, when I am in trouble and frightened, you lift me up and “put a new song in my mouth” (Psalm 40:3, NIV). I praise you!

We gather to praise “the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29). Because of Jesus, you may be at peace in the assurance of God’s forgiveness and love. Welcome to worship!

Happy Birthday to Joan Johnson, born January 25th. TOPS will be using the church at 10:00 AM Tuesday.

It is time for the Audit and Budget committees to meet. How about next Sunday following worship?

Visit us on Facebook Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

10:00 am Tuesday –Tops meeting

9:30 am Sunday –Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am – Sunday Worship with Communion

Today’s Lector: Jean Rutledge

Next Sunday’s Lector: Jerry Johnson