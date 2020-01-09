Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Jan. 5 – Second Sunday of Christmas

Within the Gospel reading’s profound words lies the simple message that God is revealed in a human person. Though we may try to understand how the Word existed with God from the beginning of time, the wonder we celebrate at Christmas is that the Word continues to dwell among us. Christ comes among us in the gathered assembly, the scriptures, the water of new birth, and the bread and the wine. Through these ordinary gifts we receive the fullness of God’s grace and truth.

As the wise men traveled to worship Jesus, so we have come today. Show each of us, God, what unique gift we might lay before him.

Welcome to worship on the first Sunday of a new year. Let us praise the God who is always doing something new!

Happy Birthday to Tory Rutledge-Mooney, born January 14th.

10am, Tuesday, Tops meeting

9:30am, Wednesday, Take down the Christmas Decorations

9:30am, Sunday, Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45am, Sunday, Worship with communion

Noon, Sunday, Council Meeting

Today’s Lector: Eric Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Karen Strohschein