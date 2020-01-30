Top Tier: Lady Bears Win Cabool Classic, Again.

By Jason Hoekema / jason@douglascountyherald.com

CABOOL – Three up and three down ended with a victory at the Annual Cabool Classic Tournament. Three opponents. Three victories.

First, the Lady Bears took down Bakersfield, 50-21. Then Norwood sunk, 50-34. In Ava’s third and final game the outcome boosted the Lady Bears to 160 points in just three games.

With the victory over Eminence the Lady Bears brought home their second consecutive title from Cabool.

Hannah Evans and Claire Fossett led the Lady Bears with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Fossett tore open the first quarter with four buckets, making eight of the team’s 17 points.

Lexie and Olivia Gastineau were nearly identical through four quarters, both making eight points on Friday. The Lady Bears were ahead, but just by five points in the 17-12 first quarter.

Claire Fossett cooled a bit in the second with no points on the board, but other Lady Bears were getting their chance to shine. Freshman Sara Mendel made two buckets, trailing Eden Little by just one point going into the break.

Through two, the Lady Bears were also perfect at the stripe, sinking four on fouls drawn.

The Lady Bears’ lead shrunk by a point before halftime after Eminence won the second quarter, 16-15, leaving Ava ahead 32-28.

After the break Hannah Evans got to work with three buckets while the Gastineaus each picked up a bucket in the third. Paired with another bucket from Mendel and Little on top of a three-pointer by Claire Fossett, the Lady Bears extended their lead to six at the end of the third.

Even with Eminence’s Tristian Weaver, who scored 26 points in the game, racking up buckets and free throws, she was one just two double-digit scoring players. Ava had three reach past ten points, but with 22 points from three freshman players the opposing team didn’t have enough to catch up from the Lady Bears’ early lead.

The Lady Bears took the final eight minutes, 11-10. The Gastineau’s each picked up two points, but Olivia made them at the stripe and Lexie got a bucket to end the game with a nearly identical eight points.

Little came up with four points, making a bucket then hitting both on the one-and-one.