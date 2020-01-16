Thomas E. Hawkins

Thomas Elvin Hawkins, 71 years, 2 months, and 15 days, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks in Ava, Missouri.

Thomas was born October 26, 1948 in Mound, Missouri to Herbert and Dorothy Mary (Rucker) Hawkins.

Thomas worked for many years at sawmills around the Mound community and at western auto in Ava. He also worked as a farmer and was an ordained Pastor.

He enjoyed woodworking, working on car motors, and talking to people about the Lord and was a volunteer for Three Rivers Hospice.

Thomas was a member of Mound Baptist Church and was an ordained minister. He taught Bible Classes at the church and also at Heart of the Ozarks.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his cousins, Kathy Bray, Reggie and Jessica Bray and Family, Ed and Jenean Gimlin and Family, Gary and Connie Kissee and Family, Zac and Tara Uhing, Justin and Kayla Cunningham, Tyrell and Kelse Wolfe, special friends, George and Garnet Dolan, and other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Thomas are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. A family memorial service will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mound Baptist Church. His cremains will be buried at the Hall Cemetery on T Highway at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hall Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.