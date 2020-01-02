The Douglas County Public Library: Books-n-Bits

For the past several years the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library have sponsored the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, with which Douglas County children age birth through five years receive one free book each month.
We would greatly appreciate receiving donations to help keep this program going. Contributions may be made to Douglas County Public Library, P. O. Box 277, Ava, Mo, 65608. Thank you.
Among the new books at the library, you will find:
FICTION
- The Rise of Magicks, by Nora Roberts
- The Last Train to London,by Med Waite Clayton
- Blind Search, by Paul Munier
- Sarah Jane, by James Sallis
- A Book of Bones, by John Connolly
- Just Watch Me, by Jeff Lindsay
- Criss Cross, by James Patterson
- The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett
- Twisted Twenty Six, by Janet Evanovich
- Nail’s Crossing, by Kris Lackey
- Let it Snow, by Nancy Thayer
- The Dog I Loved, by Susan Wilson
- The Andromeda Evolution, by Daniel H. Wilson
- Christmas Shopaholic, by Sophie Kinsella
- One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow, by Olivia Hawker
- Dachshund Through the Snow by David Rosenfelt
- The Deserter, by Nelson DeMille
- On Sweet Horses, by Shannon Pufahl
- Genesis, by Robin Cook
- The Twisted Ones, by T. Kingfisher
- Olive Kitteridge, by Elizabeth Strout
- A Minute to Midnight, by David Baldacci
- Empire of Lies, by Raymond Khoury
NONFICTION
- Artists Painting Techniques, in memory of Jo Etta Harnden
- Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands; How to Teach Your Kids Abut Finance, by Liz Frazier
- The Less People Know About Us, by Axton Betz-Hamilton
- Extraordinary Dogs, by John Schlimm
- Crossfire Hurricane; Inside Donald Trump’s War on the FBI, by Josh Campbell
- Running to Glory, by Sam McManus
- Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty Year Battle Against Dupont, by Robert Bilott
- Stolen; Five Free Boys Kidnapped Into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home, by Richard Bell
- Before and After; The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, by Judy Christie
- Antisocial; Online Extremists, Techno Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conservatives, by Andrew Marantz
- Red State Christians, by Angela Denker
- The Price We Pay; What Broke American Health Care and How to Fix It, by Marty McKary
- Lady Tigers in the Concrete Jungle, by Dibs Baer
- Without a Prayer, by Susan Ashline
- Citizen 865; The Hunt for Hitler’s Hidden Soldiers in America, by Debbie Cenziper
- Tough Love, by Susan Rice
- Elton John, Rocket Man, by Chris Roberts
DVDs
- The Love Letter
- A Smile As Big As the Moon
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered; From Paris With Love
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered; Lost Without You
- Christmas in Conway
- A Painted House
- A Christmas Visitor
- What the Deaf Man Heard
- The Shell Seekers
- The Russell Girl
- In My Dreams
- In From the Night
- My Sister’s Keeper