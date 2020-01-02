The Douglas County Public Library: Books-n-Bits

For the past several years the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library have sponsored the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, with which Douglas County children age birth through five years receive one free book each month.

We would greatly appreciate receiving donations to help keep this program going. Contributions may be made to Douglas County Public Library, P. O. Box 277, Ava, Mo, 65608. Thank you.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

The Rise of Magicks, by Nora Roberts

The Last Train to London,by Med Waite Clayton

Blind Search, by Paul Munier

Sarah Jane, by James Sallis

A Book of Bones, by John Connolly

Just Watch Me, by Jeff Lindsay

Criss Cross, by James Patterson

The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett

Twisted Twenty Six, by Janet Evanovich

Nail’s Crossing, by Kris Lackey

Let it Snow, by Nancy Thayer

The Dog I Loved, by Susan Wilson

The Andromeda Evolution, by Daniel H. Wilson

Christmas Shopaholic, by Sophie Kinsella

One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow, by Olivia Hawker

Dachshund Through the Snow by David Rosenfelt

The Deserter, by Nelson DeMille

On Sweet Horses, by Shannon Pufahl

Genesis, by Robin Cook

The Twisted Ones, by T. Kingfisher

Olive Kitteridge, by Elizabeth Strout

A Minute to Midnight, by David Baldacci

Empire of Lies, by Raymond Khoury

NONFICTION

Artists Painting Techniques, in memory of Jo Etta Harnden

Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands; How to Teach Your Kids Abut Finance, by Liz Frazier

The Less People Know About Us, by Axton Betz-Hamilton

Extraordinary Dogs, by John Schlimm

Crossfire Hurricane; Inside Donald Trump’s War on the FBI, by Josh Campbell

Running to Glory, by Sam McManus

Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty Year Battle Against Dupont, by Robert Bilott

Stolen; Five Free Boys Kidnapped Into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home, by Richard Bell

Before and After; The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, by Judy Christie

Antisocial; Online Extremists, Techno Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conservatives, by Andrew Marantz

Red State Christians, by Angela Denker

The Price We Pay; What Broke American Health Care and How to Fix It, by Marty McKary

Lady Tigers in the Concrete Jungle, by Dibs Baer

Without a Prayer, by Susan Ashline

Citizen 865; The Hunt for Hitler’s Hidden Soldiers in America, by Debbie Cenziper

Tough Love, by Susan Rice

Elton John, Rocket Man, by Chris Roberts

DVDs

The Love Letter

A Smile As Big As the Moon

Signed, Sealed, Delivered; From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered; Lost Without You

Christmas in Conway

A Painted House

A Christmas Visitor

What the Deaf Man Heard

The Shell Seekers

The Russell Girl

In My Dreams

In From the Night

My Sister’s Keeper