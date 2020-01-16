Sweden – Linda Johnson

Jan. 13 – It’s a sad story. A man has been found guilty of a crime that will result in his death. But he’s innocent. What must it be like to be innocent and all are crying for your blood? Or, what about the man who is guilty and walks away scot-free?

Just such a story happened in the Bible. It’s recorded in all four gospels. The one that Pastor Josh uses is found in Mark 15:6-15. A big holiday is coming up. And, as the custom is at the time, Pilate can free a prisoner. He has two. Prisoner #1 is Jesus. As far as he, Pilate, can tell Jesus had not committed any crime. Verse 10 even states that Pilate knew that the only crime was one of envy that the chief priests had against Jesus. Prisoner #2 is Barabbas. He’s a known terrorist who is both a murderer and a thief.

Apparently it’s also the custom that the people get to choose which one to put to death and which one to save. Now, the priests have done their homework. Obviously, they have placed people in the crowd and may have even bribed them to shout that they want Jesus condemned to die. So, when Pilate asks them which one to condemn, the crowd yells “Jesus, crucify him!” In fact, Pilate asks them a second time just to be sure that he heard them right. “Jesus, crucify him!” a second time.

Barabbas walks free. Jesus is crucified. Physically speaking, Jesus died in Barabbas’s place. The Light of the World died for a man who came from a very dark place. But, that’s the way that it goes. The Light of the World died for everyone whether from a very dark place or not. It’s just that Barabbas was the first. Neither history nor the Bible tells us what became of Barabbas. Whether he continued on as a terrorist or took advantage of his second chance and might have been one of the hundred and twenty in the upper room in Acts 1:13-15. No one knows. We just know that Jesus died for him.

Pastor Strong can be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sundays. Or, come and hear Pastor Josh live on Sunday mornings. Service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile.

Last week’s news:

“I don’t want a rock to do my part.” Josh retorted. This, of course, refers back to Luke 19:40, “And he answered and said unto them, “I tell you that, if these should hold their peace, the stones would immediately cry out.” The disciples were praising Jesus and the Pharisees wanted him to rebuke them. Jesus responded by saying that if the disciples refrained from praising him, the stones would cry out.

Missouri has plenty of rocks. Just think of the noise they would make it they all cried out praising Jesus. Douglas County by itself could really set up a clamor should all the rocks tune up at the same time. The last count of the population in this county is around 13,000. Could 13,000 voices set up such a chorus? Thirteen thousand people lifting their voices in praise to Jesus the Christ would surely be heard.

Anyone who has some acquaintance with the Bible knows that names referring to Jesus are “Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” (Is 9:6) Knowing and believing just this alone should make everyone want to shout. The God of our Lord Jesus Christ has “put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church.” (Eph 1:22) If nothing else, praise him because he came here to give all who would believe on him everlasting life. (John 3:16)

Excuses for this present-day world are diminishing. There’s been over 2,000 years pass. The story has been told and retold. It’s available for those who want to hear it and those who don’t. The story of Christmas is not hidden under a bush. All the world knows it. Very few there are who might not know of Jesus and why he came to this world.

We aren’t like the disciples in Matt 8:23-27 who cast out into the water on a boat. Jesus was asleep when the tempest tossed the boat so much so that waves came over the top of it. Scared to their core, they woke Jesus up thinking they were going to die. Begging to be saved, Jesus was surprised to find them so fearful. “O ye of little faith…” (Matt 8:26) is what he said to them. Then he rebuked the waves and wind and it stopped. All was again calm.

The good thing is they turned to Jesus. The bad thing is they should have known they were safe when Jesus was with them. How many times do today’s believers have to learn this lesson? Many, probably. But it shouldn’t be so. Grow in your faith. Trust and obey Jesus each day. Renew your faith daily. Maybe then, mankind will be able to shout louder than the rocks. Amen.

