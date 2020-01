Steckel, MSU Reach Separation Agreement

SPRINGFIELD — Missouri State University and head football coach Dave Steckel have entered into a separation agreement, effective January 14, university officials announced last week on Thursday.

According to the terms of the agreement, Steckel, will step down from his head coaching position, and the university will provide him with a maximum buyout of $340,000, plus moving expenses. The privately-funded buyout would be payable in three annual installments with the first installment of $140,000 and two subsequent payments in January of 2021 and 2022 of $100,000 apiece, depending on Steckel’s coaching status at that time.

After meeting with Steckel on Nov. 27 to discuss the future of the football program, Moats announced at that time the university’s intentions to honor its commitment to Steckel, who was under contract through the 2021 season.

Steckel was announced as Missouri State’s 20th head football coach on Dec. 14, 2014. He compiled a 13-42 record in five seasons with the Bears and coached 30 all-conference players during his tenure in Springfield.

According to Moats, a national search to find the program’s next head coach will begin immediately. Offensive coordinator Justin Kramer will serve as the interim head coach until a permanent replacement can been named.