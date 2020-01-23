St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday January 19 was the Second Sunday after Epiphany. Ephiphany is the Greek word for showing forth or manifesting and January 6, the last of the Twelve Days of Christmas, celebrates Christ’s manifestation to the world. There are several stages to His manifestation.

First the announcement to the shepherds, symbolic because they are not rich, ruling class, then on January 6 the arrival of the Magi or Three Kings bearing gifts: gold symbolic of royalty, frankincense symbolic of divinity, and myrrh, used in burials and symbolic of His death in this world.

During Epiphany we learn how Jesus was shown to the non-Jewish world and that the savior of the world is now in the world. Future manifestations of Jesus to the world are His meeting at age twelve with the scholars in the temple and His baptism by John the Baptist.

We were grateful that our Christmas flowers have stayed fresh for the Epiphany season and still lend a festive air to the church.