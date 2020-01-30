Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Jan. 27 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music. Margaret Rosseau sang a special.

Trae and Kendra Shelton each read some scripture then Kendra sang a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from 1 Corinthians 13:11, “An Older Man’s Advice. “

Visitors in our home were Gary and Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Rusty and Becky Carter, Beth Blackwood, Earnie and Helen Cook.

I met my sister, Violet Flair, in town and we enjoyed lunch together.

The weather can’t seem to decide what to do.

We have stayed in quite a bit lately.

Until next week think about what a day that will be when we see Jesus.