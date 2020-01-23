Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Jan. 20 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music and congregational hymns.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scriptures from Psalms, then Kendra led us with some praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from 1 Peter 3:8-18, “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.”

On Thursday, I went to Ava Place and got Linda McCleary and took her to McDonald’s for a birthday party in honor of her and Shirley Smith. They received a lot of pretty cards. We all enjoyed some delicious treats.

Visitors in our home were Donna Bannister, Bevy Moore, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Dennis Spanbauer and Beth Blackwood.

On Sunday I went to a wedding shower for my great nephew and his new bride, Justin and Danielle Cook. The shower was at the home of Earnie and Helen Cook.

Delmar and I have been staying pretty closed in. Staying warm.

I am sure looking forward to seeing some warmer weather and sunshine.

Until next week try to have a closer walk with God.

Last week:

Jan. 13 – Church was canceled Sunday due to weather.

Delmar and I stayed at home for two days.

I cooked and read and did laundry. Delmar did a good deal of sleeping. Haha.

The snow was beautiful and the ice was sparkling on the trees.

Our neighbor, Dennis Spanbauer, came over and salted for us.

We are doing pretty good.

Until next week stay warm and dry.