Jan. 6 – Sunday morning sermon was, “Obeying the call of God, Don’t say no to God.”

Delmar and I were out of town so I had to get the sermon from Linda Stillings.

Visitors in our home were Kathleen Deatherage, Dana Kelly, Brent and Synthia Bishop, from New York, Donna Bannister, Dennis Spanbauer, Violet Flair, Cliff and Beth Blackwood.

Well, Christmas is over at our house except the candy making that I have orders for. Trees and decorations are all down.

Until next week HAPPY NEW YEAR.