Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Dec. 30 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and birthday song. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra led us with some beautiful songs. Bro. Evans brought the message from John 15:1-9.

We have been taking it easy and just resting. After the Christmas rush has slowed down. I am ready for Spring.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL.

Last week’s news: Sunday morning service was opened with Christmas songs. Bro. Evans gave a prayer. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra sang two beautiful songs. Bro. Evans brought the message “We Came to Worship Jesus.” We then observed Communion.

On Christmas Eve, we had our family get-together at our home. Those attending were Gary and Bevy Moore, Keith and Donna Bannister, Rusty, Becky, Hailey and Maeson Carter, Tabitha, Skyler and Avery Spencer, Caydee and Jaycee Burton, Shawn, Summer, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Delmar and Margaret Rosseau.

I hope you all enjoyed family and food.

Until next week remember to enjoy a little bit of Heaven everywhere.