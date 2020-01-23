Sheriff’s Office Waits for Identification of Human Remains Found Last Week 

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase reported last week that his department was investigating what appeared to be human remains found in Douglas County, about two miles south of Ava. The remains were found on a local farm, close to Highway 5.

According to Sheriff Degase, the remains were immediately sent to Springfield for autopsy and DNA testing, but as the Herald goes to press this week, identification has not yet been made. The Sheriff acknowledges the dental identification process will likely be received first, before the DNA testing is completed.

The remains are believed to be an Ozark County man who has been missing since Halloween of 2018.