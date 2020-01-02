Senator Mike Cunningham

Another year has come and gone and New Year’s is upon us. The end of one year and the start of another is an opportunity for us to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. For those who have faced illness, stress or heartache, it’s comforting to look forward to better times ahead. New Year’s does not have to be a melancholy occasion, though. Many of us can look back on 2019 with satisfaction, knowing that we’ve had a good year.

Regardless of whether we’ve faced challenges or enjoyed success in the past year, we are all in a different place today than we were 12 months ago. The experiences of the past have changed us and shaped our outlook, and we will carry the lessons learned with us as we move forward.

Politicians always promise to improve the lives of the people they represent. I hope the Missouri Legislature has been somewhat successful in meeting that lofty goal. I believe many of the measures we passed last year – particularly those focused on workforce development and economic growth – have made Missouri a better place to live and work.

As we look forward to the next legislative session, I hope that all of us in the General Assembly can focus our efforts on building an even better tomorrow. We should pledge to pass laws that make it easier for the citizens of Missouri to grow and prosper. I can think of no better New Year’s resolution for those of us elected to represent our fellow citizens.

I wish each and every one of you a happy New Year. If you’ve faced hardships, I pray that your burdens are eased in the future. If things are going well, I hope your blessings continue. As we turn our calendars to 2020, let’s all look forward with confidence and good cheer as we welcome all that will come our way in the year ahead.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of the 33rd Senatorial District. If there’s anything that I can do to assist you, please feel free to contact my Capitol office at (573) 751-1882.