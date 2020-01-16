School Meal Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 20

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Breakfast Pizza, Peaches, Fruit Juice, & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 24

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 20

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Entrees: Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Cheeseburger, Taco Salad with Cornbread. Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, French Fries with ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Orange Pineapple Mix & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Meatloaf, Corn Dog, Italian Chef Salad. Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Pears, Hot Roll & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Entrees: Chicken Nachos with White Queso, Bacon/Egg/Cheese Flatbread, Popcorn Chicken, Cobb Salad with Blueberry Muffin. Sides: Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Fresh Garden Salad, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 24

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Beef Burrito, Nacho Munchable, Popcorn Chicken Salad with Pineapple Muffin. Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix & Milk.

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 20

NO SCHOOL



Tuesday, Jan. 21

Entrees: Chili Dog, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Cornbread; To Go: Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Cottage Cheese with Fruit and Muffin, Seven layer Dip; Specialty Bar: BBQ Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon Apples & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Entrees: Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Italian Sub, Cheeseburger, Chicken Strips, Salad Bar; To Go: Popcorn Chicken Munchable, Crispito, Turkey Chef Salad with Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Wrap Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Entrees: Jumbo Cheese Ravioli with Focaccia Bread, Cheeseburger, Chicken Patty on Bun, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Salad Bar with Pineapple Muffin; To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Lemon Butter Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Pears, Apple Pie Cookie & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 24

Entrees: Pepper jack Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup, Tony’s Pizza, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Italian Bread; To Go: Cheesy Chicken Caesar Sandwich, Egg Salad Sandwich, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Tropical Fruit & Milk.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 20

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Breakfast Burrito, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Yogurt, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Sausage Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 24

Cereal, Donut, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 20

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Chicken Quesadilla, Salsa, Chips, Nacho Cheese, Fruit & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Roll & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Vegetable Beef Soup, Crackers, Grilled Cheese, Fruit & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 24

Hamburger on a Bun, Chips, Fresh Vegetables with Ranch Dressing, Fruit & Milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 20

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Cereal, Cheese Stick, Fruit & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Fruit Yogurt Parfait, Sausage Link & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Sausage/Egg/Cheese Biscuit, Juice & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 24

Biscuit, Sausage or Gravy, Juice & Milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 20

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Pulled Pork Quesadilla, Salad, Fruit & Milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Chicken Biscuit, Green Beans, Fruit & Milk.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Chicken Wings, Veggies with Ranch Dressing, Tater Tots, Fruit & Milk.

Friday, Jan. 24

Pizza, Salad, Fruit & Milk.