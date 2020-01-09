SBU Releases Winter 2019 Graduate, Fall 2019 Honor Roll Lists

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist University has released its Winter 2019 graduate and Fall 2019 honor roll lists.

Graduating from Ava is Savannah Jenkins, with a Bachelor of Science degree and Cum Laude recognition.

SBU’s fall honor students include the following:

Devon Darlington and Hope Evans, both of Ava, are on the Honor’s List;

Savannah Jenkins, of Ava, and Allie Hickerson, of Vanzant, are on the Trustees’ List.

To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President’s List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor’s List, 3.00-3.40.

