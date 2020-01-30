Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Jan. 27 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 am service with prayer led by Danny Johnson, followed by the devotional reading from Psalm 136. The offertory prayer was prayed by Aaron Humbyrd as he and McCoy Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 14.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 37. We were dismissed in prayer by Marty Tyndall.

Last Week:

Jan. 21 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 am service with prayer led by Rick Crum followed by the devotional reading from I Timothy 2. Happy Birthday was sung to Jerry Pitts and Owen Wilson and Happy Anniversary was sung to Corey and Lindy Clayton. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided a song. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 14. We were dismissed in prayer by Aaron Humbyrd.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Songs were provided by David Lafferty, Danny Johnson, Sonya and Kevin Hodges. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 37. We were dismissed in prayer by Brad Siler.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.