Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Jan. 16 – Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 am service with prayer led by Stan Humbyrd followed by the devotional reading from Psalm 132. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin as he and Daniel Wilson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum provided a song. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 13. We were dismissed in prayer by Dwight Wilson.

Following the morning service, we had our monthly fellowship dinner for birthdays and anniversaries for the month of January.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 36. We were dismissed in prayer by LeaAnn Crum.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.