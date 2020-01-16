Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Jan. 8 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our service with prayer requests and prayer led by Connie Johnson. Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler led the devotional reading in Deuteronomy 31. The offertory prayer was prayed by Doyle Humbyrd as he and Danny Johnson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Shine gospel group provided songs.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 35. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

We have services on Sunday at 10 am and 6 pm and Wednesday night prayer and Bible study at 6:30 pm. Please join us. Please remember to pray for the lost, one another, our nation, leaders and for God’s people, Israel.