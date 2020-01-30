Sandra Lee Hutsell, 71 years, 7 months, 12 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to her Lord and Savior on January 22, 2020 at her home with her Loved ones by her side.

Sandra was born June 10, 1948 in Laramie, WY to Frederick Ross and LaVelda Jean (Follett) Holden.

Sandra and Ralph L. Hutsell were united in marriage in Shirley Basin, WY. She loved her family, playing her guitar, horses, and working in the yard. When she couldn’t go outside she would embroidery, sew, and crotchet. Her devotion and her love was in a special caring of her son, Loyd. Sandra’s joy was being with her family! Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph, her sister, Dixie Pauls and her great granddaughter, Kimber Wilhite.

Sandra is survived by her four children, Ross & Becky Hutsell, Loretta Yocum, Ralph Loyd Hutsell, all of Ava, and Teresa & Terry Ashcraft of Oregon, seven grandchildren, Wade, Michael, Brianna, Dakota, Dalton, Lori Sue, and Crystal, six great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Emmet, Shanley, Clayton, Kadence, and Gabriel, her sister, Fontella Wilke, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation services for Sandra are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. A celebration of life will be held by her family on February 9th. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love offering. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.