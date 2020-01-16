Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. Springfield Receives Final Hazardous Waste Permit to Continue Operating

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a final hazardous waste permit to Safety-Kleen Systems Inc., allowing the company to continue operating at its Springfield facility.

Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. operates a commercial hazardous waste storage and transfer facility at 734 Northwest Bypass 66 in Springfield. The facility is an accumulation point for spent solvents, paint wastes and waste oil generated by Safety-Kleen customers. The facility also accumulates and stores additional wastes on a 10-day transfer basis.

Safety-Kleen has been operating at the site under a department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit and a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-issued Hazardous and Solid Waste Amendments Part II Permit.

On March 23, 2017, Safety-Kleen submitted a permit application to the department and EPA to renew its permits. After a thorough technical review of the permit application and opportunity for public comment on the draft permit, the department issued a final Part I Permit. The final permit allows the company to continue storing waste, as specified in the application.

EPA decided not to reissue a Part II Permit, since EPA has no site-specific conditions for the facility and Missouri is fully authorized for all permitting activities at the facility. EPA intends to terminate the current Part II Permit upon issuance of the Part I Permit.

No comments were made on the draft Part I Permit during the public comment period. Any parties adversely affected or aggrieved by department’s decision to approve the permit request and issue the final Part I Permit, or by specific conditions of the final Part I Permit, may be entitled to pursue an appeal before the Administrative Hearing Commission by filing a written petition by Jan. 22, 2020, as more fully described on pages 5-6 of the final Part I Permit.

The final Part I Permit and additional information are available on the department’s website at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/permits/notices.htm or at Springfield-Green County Library’s The Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expressway in Springfield.

For more information about the final Part I Permit or to obtain a written copy of the final Part I Permit for review, please contact Nathan Kraus, PE, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, by telephone at 573-751-3154 or 800-361-4827, or by email at nathan.kraus@dnr.mo.gov. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals may reach Kraus through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.