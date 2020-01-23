Rev. Freeda Holt

Freeda Holt, 89 years, 7 months, 10 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Health Care Center with her family by her side.

Freeda was born June 5, 1930 in Vera Cruz, MO to Clark and Lillie Gertrude (Freeman) Lambert.

In 1948 Freeda and Bob Holt were united in marriage in Mtn. Home, Arkansas. Three children were born to this union.

Freeda was a retired Hair Stylist. She owned and operated Freeda’s Beauty Shop in Ava for many years. Freeda was a devoted Christian and was one of the first three women to be Ordained in the White River General Baptist Association. Some of the Churches she had pastored are Sandy General Baptist Church, Bradleyville General Baptist Church, New Haven General Baptist Church, Girdner Church, and others. In Monett she helped establish a new church for the community. She was a member of the Ava General Baptist Church. Freeda’s passion was spreading God’s word. She loved reading, teaching, and preaching the Bible. Her joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family!

Freeda was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Jessie Page, Norma Jean Simpson, Norene Lambert, Gwendola Tetrick, and Joyce Sue Kutz, her brothers Emmert, Lowell and Herschel Joe Lambert.

Freeda is survived by her children Dan Holt of Las Vegas, NV, Judy Streight and husband Rodney of Ava, MO, John Holt and wife Reba of Dallas, TX, three grand children, Jennifer Jackson, David and John Holt, seven great grandchildren, Julie, Katie, Heidi, Emaline, Mallory, Jack, and Johanna, one brother and his wife, David and Pam Lambert, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Freeda will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with a private family burial following in the Fannon Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to service on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn and Pastor Maxine Lund. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 1602 C N. Main St., Mtn. Grove, MO 65711. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.