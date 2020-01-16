Retha Mae Jarman

Retha Mae Graves Jarman, 78, of Arlington, Texas passed away January 10, 2020 with her family at her bedside.

Retha was born December 29, 1941 in Hammond, MO to Thomas Summers Graves and Gladys Mae Bryant Fisher. She was a graduate of Gainesville High School in Gainesville, MO. Retha married Larry Joe Jarman on June 25, 1960 in Gainesville, MO.

Retha was a devoted wife and mother. Her devotion and love for her family was unmatched. She was an amazing homemaker, cook and seamstress. She would bake and decorate a special birthday cake each year for her grandchildren and would have her picture taken with them. Her sweet creations were enjoyed by everyone that knew her and she was featured in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram with a few of her recipes as a result. Her greatest joy, however, came from the children in her life. Once her children were grown she became a real estate agent and worked most of her career with Ebby Halliday Realtors. With everything she did she was the epitome of dignity and grace.

Retha was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Richard Jack Graves and Lucinda Adeline Marsh Graves; her adoring father, Thomas Summers Graves; and her mother, Gladys Mae Bryant Fisher.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Joe Jarman; sister, Eva Hale; daughter, Cynthia Jo Hamble and husband, David; son, Thomas Summers Jarman and wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Chad Reichardt, Nicholas Reichardt, Heather Wolf, Jessie Barnes, Shelby Barnes and Travis Jarman; great-grandchildren, Olivia Mae Hall, Riley Reichardt, Jessi Caballero and Grayson Wolf.

A visitation was held on January 13, 2020 at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Interment: Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, MO. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Phil Webb. Memorials may be made to the, Susan G. Komen Foundation. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.