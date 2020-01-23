Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Dec. 30 – Hello everyone. Here we are at the door step of another new year. I pray that the year of 2020 will be full of peaceful solutions to all problems we may face. It will be if every thing we do or say is fulfilled in a Christ-like manner. That means that selfishness, greed and hatred will be kicked out the door of our lives, and the void will be filled with selflessness, giving, and a Christ-like love for others. In His sermon on the mount, Jesus said it like this, Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them : for this is the law and the prophets (Matt 7:12).

The Red Bank Worship service opened with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also gave the morning welcome. Eloise Hallmark provided special music.

Who does mankind say that God is? More importantly, Who does God say that He is? To answer these questions, Gary Lirley, our speaker, pointed his listeners toward reading passages from Isa 44:6-11. This censors any other claim, whether by nation or by man, that there is another name or any other form of a god, such as some idol that can, honestly, claim that their way to Salvation is the right way. Gary pointed out that even though mankind had provided many names to call our One and Only God, this was God’s reply to Moses when he asked God what shall he tell the children of Israel when they ask him by what name does the God of their father’s go by, And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you. And God said moreover unto Moses, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, The Lord God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, hath sent me unto you: this is my name for ever, and this is my memorial unto all generations.(Exodus 3:13-15).

In Is 44: 8 God verified that He is the One and Only God when He stated, – Is there a God beside me? Yea, there is no god; I know not any. As Gary said, “Other religions may have originated from the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, but if they do not otherwise follow the teachings that our Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God, provided us in the New Testament, then they are a counterfeit religion with only man-made rules to follow. The true God is a God of love, joy and everlasting peace. The only way to Salvation is as stated in John 14: 6, Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father , but by me.

Talking about a Christ-like act, One day before Christmas, when I was shopping and trying to check out at a very crowded store, I found myself having to wait a long length of time in one of the many check out lines. As I looked around, I could see that all the check out lines were over-flowing with anxious customers; anxious to get home, that is. I decided to look around for another line that was less crowded. As I started to move into the line next to me, I noticed that a young mother, pushing a cart and carrying a cute little boy in her arms, had already headed for that same line. She stopped when she saw me and offered to let me get in front of her. I declined so she went on ahead. To make a long story short, she later pulled out of that line and found another one. I stood there for a few more minutes and then started looking around for another shorter line.

Low and behold, who did I see but that same wonderful young woman, quite a ways from me, waving her hand for me to come join her in that line. I thought to myself, “Why not, maybe her line is shorter.” And it was; especially since she insisted that I put my cart in front of hers. I tried to beg off because there she stood, holding her child and needing to leave just as much as I. But, she kept insisting so I finally did as she wished. Now, in my book, that was such a wonderful act of kindness like I seldom have ever witnessed. I thanked her and wished her and her family a Merry Christmas.

Her little boy looked at me and with a big smile said, “Mawee Cowithmath.” I know for sure that this beautiful, young woman had the same kind of heart that God saw in the young woman that he chose to bear His Son, Jesus. Only her name was not Mary, it was Jamie. Her young son was named, Joshua.

Joining Maxine Lirley for a Christmas luncheon, held for the HOTO residents and their families, were James Lirley and two of his granddaughters, Carlie and Lydia, and Gary and Alice Lirley. Maxine was delighted to get to visit with her two great granddaughters. It had been a long time since she had seen them. They had grown so much that it took her a few minutes to realize who these two pretty young women were that had come to visit her. We all had a great visit and a delicious meal to enjoy. Gary and I went back to visit and have lunch with Maxine on Christmas Day.

Gary and I did have Christmas calls and cards from all three of our children. And of course, they managed to send us a gift too.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. May God Bless us all with a HAPPY NEW YEAR.