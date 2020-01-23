County Road crews had to do a quick fix on a low water crossing on County Road 313 after the cement collapsed Monday evening between 7 p.m and 10 p.m. Douglas County Commissioner Lawson Curtis said this was a temporary fix to keep the road accessible until they could plan a more permanent repair.
Ava
mist
36.4 ° F
39 °
32 °
100 %
1.4mph
90 %
Fri
36 °
Sat
41 °
Sun
41 °
Mon
52 °
Tue
45 °
Sheriff’s Office Waits for Identification of Human Remains Found Last Week
Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase reported last week that his department was investigating what appeared to be human remains found in Douglas County, about...