Quick Fix

Submitted Photo

County Road crews had to do a quick fix on a low water crossing on County Road 313 after the cement collapsed Monday evening between 7 p.m and 10 p.m. Douglas County Commissioner Lawson Curtis said this was a temporary fix to keep the road accessible until they could plan a more permanent repair.

Michael Boyink/Herald
