Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Jan. 10 – Hello, again. Sounds like most of us are in for some very bad weather today and tomorrow. We’re supposed to get all of it. Ice, snow, power outages and a little bit of everything. I’m glad we don’t have to get out in it. But as always, I’m very concerned about the ones who do. My family has to work this weekend, so I’m really concerned for them.

Yesterday, Anita took us to Muscatine for my appointment at the hospital for my mammogram and X-ray one of my fingers. It just started acting odd about two weeks ago. It’s hard to bend it down against my palm and then hard to straighten it back out and it sorta pops open. My doctor thought it was a “trigger finger” which I hadn’t heard of before. She said it came from someone shooting guns a lot. Cartilage builds up and the fingers “pop”over that and sometimes they get stuck there and won’t straighten out. The X-ray showed arthritis in my finger and sure enough, the “trigger finger.” So, I’m supposed to see a specialist for that. And I guess people have to have surgery for that. The good news is my mammogram was good.

We have a new woman who comes here twice a week to help us with different things. She’s just super nice. She changed her schedule around so she could be here on Tuesday instead of Monday so she could take me to my doctor here in town. Then we got groceries. I told her about my trigger finger and I said I hadn’t been shooting guns. She reminded me of when I shot archery. I did shoot a lot of archery for several years so that must be how I got it. Walt’s got a big thick callus on his thumb from shooting archery.

Well, enough about my finger. I just learned something new about that.

We finally got to have our Christmas dinner here on Saturday, Jan 4. It was so nice to have my family here again. Everyone seemed to enjoy it, too. There was Anita & Carl, Jared & Carrie & Lisa, Joe & Oren, and, of course, Walt & Me. Jacob and his family weren’t here so we didn’t get to take the five generation pictures with Jacob and River. But, I finally got to see that little bundle of joy, Lisa’s baby Oren. I know I’m that proud Grandma, but it’s true that he couldn’t be any cuter and just a beautiful little thing. I thought they named him Oren after Joe’s uncle, but it was after his grandfather on his father’s side. He will carry on the family name because the other grandkids are girls. Oren is 7 weeks old and still tiny; but he’s gained some weight and filled out. I think he just weighed 4 lbs, 7 ounces when born because he was 5 weeks early. He had colic and crying, but I think most babies do get that. That’s too bad the little things have to go through that.

The nurse that comes here for Walt was here last night. Then he called this morning to ask if we have plenty of food for the winter storm that’s coming and if we have any place we can go to keep warm in a power outage. I told him my family could come and get us; but then I remembered the roads will be too bad. And also, for people with gas furnaces have to have electric for the fans to blow. I told him I’d put all the covers on the bed and we’d snuggle up under them and be okay.

Well I better start watching for our meals to get here.

So I t rust you Jesus and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye bye for now.

Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise. – Victor Hugo