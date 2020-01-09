Public Meeting About Plans to Develop Bryant Creek State Park Jan. 16

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JAN. 3, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a conceptual plan progress meeting at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Ava Senior Center. The public is encouraged to come and ask questions, share comments and learn more about the plan to develop Bryant Creek State Park. The park is currently closed to the public.

Representatives from Missouri State Parks will be present to provide alternative conceptual development plans, as well as to receive input from the public regarding their perspective on the future use and development of the property.

The conceptual development plan process is used by state park staff when developing land for a new park and includes a series of public meetings to allow user groups to provide suggestions to the scope and use patterns of the park.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are held for all state parks and historic sites, better allow two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to update the public on the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites while offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Ava Senior Center is located on the corner of North Spurlock Street and East Benton Ave, in Ava. For more information, please contact Carl Bonnell at Table Rock State Park at 417-334-4704.