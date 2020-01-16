Parson Announces New Members for MSU Board of Governors

By University Communications

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced three new members to the Missouri State University Board of Governors: Lynn Parman of Parkville, Jay Wasson of Nixa, and Christopher Waters of Kansas City.

The trio will attend their first board meetings Feb. 21 in Springfield.

“These are three great selections,” Missouri State President Clif Smart said. “We appreciate their dedication to help Missouri State move onward and upward and provide students with better access to higher education.”

Parman is the chief operating officer of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Previously, she served as the vice president of business development for McCownGordon Construction and as president and CEO of the American Royal Association.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Missouri State.

Wasson served as a state senator for the 20th District from 2010-2018 and a state representative for the 141st District from 2002-2010. Prior to his time in the legislature, he served as mayor of the city of Nixa. He is a real estate developer and a member of the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce.

He received a Government Excellence Award from Missouri State in 2018.

Waters is a financial advisor for the Hennings Waters Group Private Wealth Management at Baird & Co. in Kansas City. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, spending a large part of his career in the Institutional Equity Research Sales and Trading Department at George K. Baum & Company, Stifel Nicolaus and Oppenheimer.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in general business and marketing from Missouri State.

Waters will replace Gregory Spears as the 5th District representative, Parman will replace Kendall Seal as the 6th District representative, and Wasson will fill a 7th District seat that’s been vacant since Virginia Fry died in 2018.

“Kendall and Greg played key roles in steering Missouri State in a positive direction,” Smart said. “I’m so thankful for their time and advisement in the last few years.”