Ozark Action Announces New Housing Director

Ed Button has been hired as the new Housing Director of Ozark Action.

“I’m very excited to be starting this new position in 2020,” Button said. “I have a lot to learn but I’m confident that I can help make a difference in an organization that provides vital services to this region.”

As Housing Director, Button will oversee Ozark Action’s housing-related programs, including weatherization and rental assistance. Button will also serve as the Executive Director of the Howell County Public Housing Authority. Terry Sanders , Executive Director said “Ed brings a unique set of skills focused on community and family. I believe he will excel in the housing arena and will be an asset to the leadership team here at Ozark Action.”

Button comes to the organization following 10 years as News Director at the Ozark Radio Network in West Plains. Since joining the Ozark Radio Network in 2009, he has received several awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association for news coverage, including the top award for small-market radio stations in 2017 in the Breaking News category and helping the network win the award for Best Local Website for small-market radio stations in 2018 for Ozark Radio News. Button met his wife DeeDee shortly after moving to West Plains and the two were married in 2012. They are licensed foster parents, and currently have four kids, two of whom they have adopted.

Button replaces Terry Sanders, who became the Executive Director of the organization after 39 years working in the OAI Housing Department.

The OAI Senior Staff, Housing and Weatherization Staff are all looking forward to working with Mr. Button in his new role and the housing and weatherization programs will continue to run as usual. We encourage funding sources to reach out to Mr. Button in the near future. As Mr. Button embarks on his new role, he looks forward to working with the OAI Board, Funding Sources, Community Partners and Staff in meeting the goals of the agency and providing services to clients in our six county service area.