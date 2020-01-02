Odom Named Alternate to 4-H Shooting Sports State Team

MOUNTAIN GROVE –– The selection process for the nine 4-H state shooting teams began this fall after the completion of the State Shoot. 4-H youth selected for the state shooting teams represent Missouri 4-H at the National Invitational Match to be held June 21 – June 26 in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Any 4-H Shooting Sports member who is in good standing with their county program, enrolled in the appropriate project number and at least 14 years old may participate. If numbers and space allows, 13-year-olds may participate for the experience, but are not eligible for the state team. A youth may only be on one team at a time, and may only be on a certain discipline’s team once.

We are proud to announce this year’s Missouri 4-H State Team members and want to thank all of the volunteers, coaches, 4-H’ers, and parents for their hard work and support in setting these teams. Wright County 4-H member, Shelby Odom, will be an alternate to the Missouri 4-H Shotgun team at Nebraska.

For information on how to get involved as a youth member or volunteer instructor, contact Regional Youth Development Specialist, Janice Weddle, at your local MU Extension office at 417-349-4134 or via email at weddlejd@missouri.edu