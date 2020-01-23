NRCS Farm Bill Workshop on Water and Energy Efficiency Feb. 6 in Springfield

Pre-Registration Needed by Jan. 30

SPRINGFIELD –– Registration is underway for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Farm Bill workshop from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Springfield Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic Avenue, Springfield.

Attendees will learn about the various NRCS programs related to water and energy efficiency.

Part of the education will cover steps to participating in the NRCS programs related to energy and water efficiency. Participants will get a how-to guide to navigating and participating in these programs, the do’s and don’ts.

Attendees will also hear examples of energy and water efficiency projects and estimated savings on all types of farm operations, including dairy, swine, poultry, irrigated crops, controlled environment agriculture, grain drying, and more.

The program will also provide details about energy audits and the process of having an energy audit completed.

Local NRCS staff will share information about what is needed to sign up and how easy the process has become.

Bethany Reinholtz from GDS Associates, Inc. Engineering & Consultants and local NRCS staff will talk about NRCS Farm Bill programs related to water and energy efficiency.

University of Missouri Extension specialists Karen Funkenbusch and Amy Patillo will share program information specific to beginning farmers, veteran farmers, socially disadvantaged farmers, and farmers with disabilities.

NRCS water quality and energy efficiency resources will be provided as well as one-on-one technical assistance to participants.

A light snack with be provided, and the workshop is free to participants. However, there is a requirement to pre-register for the workshop.

Registration deadline date: Jan. 30. To register for NRCS Farm Bill workshop contact Stacy Arnold, (888) 778 3265 or Stacy.Arnold@mobot.org.