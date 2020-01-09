Nominees Selected for University of Missouri Extension Council Members – Douglas County

Citizens of voting age in Douglas County, pursuant to the provisions of Sec. 262-577, R.S. Mo. 1969, will have an opportunity to vote and elect members to the University of Missouri Extension Council in February. The elected and appointed members of the extension council will guide and direct extension work within the county. The nominees and their respective districts are as follows:

District name: Eastern District 2

District description: Includes townships of Boone, Brown, Brush Creek, Bryan, Cass, Champion, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, McKinley, McMurtrey, Miller, Richland, Walls, and Wood.

Term length: 2 years

Candidates:

Carol Curtis

District name: Western District 1

District description: Includes townships of Benton, Buchanan, Findley, Lincoln, Spencer, and Washington.

Term length: 2 years

Candidates:

Douglas Berger

Janet Cunningham

Keith Moore

Pat Nall

Tommy Roberts

Additional nominations may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing within the district, filed with the council within 20 days after the publication of this notice of election. Forms for nominations are available in your county extension office located at:

203 E. Lincoln Ave, Courthouse

PO Box 584

Ava, MO 65608

417-683-4409

The Douglas County University Extension Council David Meier, Chair

