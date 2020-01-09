MU Extension Winter Livestock Nutrition and Feeding Program Jan. 16

The University of Missouri Extension in Taney County is having an evening program on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m., located at Community Presbyterian Church in Forsyth. This program will cover winter livestock nutrition and feeding topics.

A BBQ meal by Fat Daddy BBQ will be provided to those who attend thanks to local sponsor Southern Bank.

The event is free of charge, to reserve a meal, pre-registration is requested by contacting the Taney county extension office at (417)-546-4431 or online at https://bit.ly/2Qgzen0 by Monday, Jan. 13th.

This evening program will discuss winter livestock nutrition topics associated with low quality hay and supplemental feeding by Andy McCorkill, livestock field specialist from Laclede County. As well as a discussion on feeding methods and hay storage with Tim Schnakenberg and Mike Dennigmann.