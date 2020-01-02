MU Extension Offers Free Event on Industrial Hemp Production

HILLSBORO, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension offers a free industrial hemp production workshop Jan. 18, 2020, in Hillsboro.

MU Extension field specialists and economists will talk on growing industrial hemp and crop enterprise budgets. Other presenters include representatives from Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri Hemp Trade Association. They will give legislative and regulatory updates, industry outlooks, and information on processing and contracts.

Recent changes in federal and state laws have created renewed interest in growing hemp for fiber, grain and CBD oil, says MU Extension field specialist in horticulture Debi Kelly. Industrial hemp was once a major fiber crop in Missouri, but production declined due to competition from other crops and increasing regulation of cannabis. The federal Controlled Substance Act of 1970 made it illegal to produce any form of the cannabis plant.

Producers who want to grow industrial hemp in Missouri must submit a written application and parcel maps to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Application forms will be available after Dec. 16 at agriculture.mo.gov/plants/industrial-hemp. Kelly suggests interested persons review MDA guidelines and create the required parcel maps before then. Growers must complete a criminal history background check, including fingerprints, within 30 days of application. MDA will begin accepting applications Jan. 2, 2020.

To register for a workshop, contact Kelly at KellyD@missouri.edu or call MU Extension in Jefferson County at 636-797-5391.

The workshop runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Hillsboro City Hall, 101 Main St.