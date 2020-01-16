Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Jan. 13 – Cinda Thompson led the singing in the Sunday morning service and Joy Ansen sang a solo. Ushers were James Cox and Bryan Jones. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., gave the sermon “New Year’s Assurance” based on Deut. 11:12. “A land which the Lord thy God careth for: the eyes of the Lord thy God are always upon it, from the beginning of the year even unto the end of the year.” God has no blind spots.

Linda Murray read an original poem in the Sunday evening service. Mary Thompson testified. Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Pastor Bob led his 20th Bible Study on Ephesians. The closing prayer was by Hershell Letsinger.

On Tuesday evening, Dana Fourman taught the monthly Biblical World View Class. Twenty were present.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Juliana Jones led in prayer. Alex Fourman gave the announcements. Dana Fourman gave the lesson, “What Is My Purpose?” Whatever is important to Jesus should be important to me. Motivations are based on who you love. The theology of work. A closing prayer was by Linda Murray.