Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Jan. 6 – There were 35 members of the McBryant family in the Sunday morning service at Mt. Zion. It is wonderful when everyone can come home for Christmas and attend church together!

Jesse Paxton led the congregational singing. The special song was a piano solo by Kim Fourman. Darren Fourman led in prayer.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached his 5th message from Luke’s Christmas Narrative: “The Prophecy of Christmas.”

At 6pm folks from several churches gathered at Mt. Zion for the 5th Sunday Singspiration. They came from Mansfield, Seymour, Rogersville, and Marshfield, MO, as well as Ohio, Colorado and Indiana.

Prayers were by David Comfort and Dennis Uhles. Brian Haynes gave a short devotion. Jesse Paxton & Norman Murray sang solos. Sam & Cynthia Miller sang a duet. Six members of the Comfort family sang and son and 6 members of the Fourman family sang.

Linda Murray read an original poem. Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson presented a humorous skit, “Facing Our Fears.”

Pianists included Julene Comfort, Kim Fourman, Cheryl Paxton, Barbara Uhles, Donna & Brian Haynes. Others who played instruments were Debbie Cox, Dana Fourman, Jesse Paxton, Pastor Bob, Norman Murray & Caleb Case.

Lilah Sherman led in prayer for the Wednesday evening People’s meeting. Pastor Bob asked the congregation to share Reflections on 2019 & Expectations for 2020. Those who participated included Cinda & Mary Thompson, Joy Anser, Cheryl & Jesse Paxton, Lilah Sherman, Dana & Alex Fourman, Phyllis Arnold, Debbie & James Cox, Edith Johnson, James Cobb, Barbara & Dennis Uhles, Judy, Earnest, Delbert, Norman & Linda Murray.

Last week’s news: A Christmas Party for the music department was hosted by Dana Fourman in the cafeteria Dec. 19.

Linda Murray and Pastor Bob supervised the party for students in grades 1 – 12 in the gym and lunchroom at 10:30am, Friday. School was dismissed at 1pm for Christmas Vacation. Pastor Bob’s last chapel service for 2019 was “The Christmas Question: Are You Saved?”

Visitors on Sunday included Karolyn & Dennis Garrett, Matthew & Joshua Richey from Perryville, MO; and Michael Womack of Springfield. Dana Fourman sang a solo in the morning service; she was accompanied by her mother at the piano. Ushers were Alex Fourman & John Dale (and Ayden).

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached “The Proof of Christmas.” Christmas Proof was where God stipulated. It was when man submitted and when men substantiated. Obedience to Christ brings poor in our hearts. Everyone present, received a gift from the Pastor as well as a treat bag of fruit and candy.

Sunday afternoon Pastor Bob, Cinda, and Mary Thompson, Ernest & Judy Murray, and Phyllis Arnold attended the 100th birthday celebration for Ruth Rodgers in Fordland.

Sunday evening Jesse Paxton led a program of 9 readings and 8 carols for Christmas. The closing prayer was by Pastor Bob.

Brian Haynes led in prayer at the beginning of the Wednesday evening service. Pastor Bob gave a Bible Study. To be spiritually fit, feed on God’s Word and exercise your faith!