Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Jan. 21 – After a week off for bad weather, everyone was glad to be in church and began with our pledges, singing and prayers. We have many things and situations to pray for, as well as those who continue to wait for help.

Brother Charles gave us an assignment for the coming weeks, which is to read Psalm 119. He preached from the first few verses, asking the question, I will, will you? Are you seeking God, and are you following God’s commandments, or do you want to pick and chose.

James and Tammy Elliott, Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora visited Jewell Elliott this week.

Jewell Elliott visited Wednesday evening with Vonda Stine.

Miss Nora Elliott was an overnight guest of great-grandma, Jewell.

Danny and Kim Clements visited last Wednesday with Harold and Kay Hutchison. Morgan spent one night with them, also.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were in Springfield one day this week for Pat to see her doctor. Glad to say she got a good report. They stopped by on their way home and joined brother, Paul Cox, for lunch.

Pat and Ronnie were also in West Plains one day recently to pick up Jadon to spend several days with them. They returned him home later in the week, after Doug and Kristy finished their extra work.