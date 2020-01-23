MSU Calendar of Events for February 2020

Missouri State University has announced the monthly calendar of events for February 2020, along with a recommendation to discover Missouri State University by participating in local event opportunities.

Highlighted events for the next month include:

Feb. 8 –– Ninth Annual Seuss Science Day, 10 a.m., Discovery Center of Springfield.

Ozarks Public Television welcomes children of all ages to participate in this day of hands-on learning with the Cat in the Hat. Admission is $7.

OPT KIDS Club members get free admission for up to three kids and one adult. For more information, 417-836-6256.

Feb. 20-March 3 –– “Picnic,” 7:30 p.m., Craig Hall Coger Theatre.

Winner of the 1953 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Picnic” captures the repression and restlessness of mid-century middle America. Tickets range from $8-14. Feb. 23 and March 1 showings located in Craig Hall Balcony Theatre. Call for more information, 417-836-4644.

Feb. 22 –– Sankofa: Black History Month Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Plaster Student Union.

Enjoy an evening dedicated to Black excellence and culture. A full dinner will be provided along with entertainment. Admission is $10. MSU students get in free. For more information, call 417-836-5652.

Feb. 23 –– 2020 MSU Composition Festival Concert I, 5:30 p.m., Ellis Hall.

The concert features the world premiere performance of guest composer William Averitt’s “Easter, 1906,” performed by the MSU Chorale under the direction of Dr. Cameron LaBarr.

Admission is free. Call for more information, 417-836-4250.