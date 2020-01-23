Mizzou Releases Fall 2019 Dean’s List

More than 9,700 University of Missouri students earned academic distinction.

During the fall 2019 semester, 9,745 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.

The University of Missouri fall semester 2019 dean’s list is now available and includes the following students from this local area.

Local students achieving the honor are Aaron V. Mayo, of Ava, a freshman in Arts & Science; and from Norwood, Katlyn Jean Dedmon, a junior majoring in Health Professions.