Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Applications Now Available

The deadline to apply for the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarship for Missouri High School seniors graduating in 2020 is approaching. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 4, 2020. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.

These scholarships are possible thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies. One $5,000 platinum scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters, one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere/Sydenstricker Genetics, and 25 $1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters are being offered.

Applicants must be high school seniors and active members of 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college or university in the state of Missouri. Applicants are not required to pursue a degree in agriculture, however, a five point bonus will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture during the selection process.

Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available here. A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program. Additional support is also provided by Guesa USA/Dairy Queen of Sedalia, Guesa USA/Steak ‘n Shake of Sedalia, the Missouri State Fair Foundation, Walmart, Casey’s General Stores and the Missouri Beef Cattleman Magazine.

Applications can be found at http://www.mostatefair.com.