Missouri REALTORS® November 2019 Market Statistics Report 

COLUMBIA, Mo. –– Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share with you a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of November.

In the month of November, 5,997 homes sold in Missouri. The total sales volume topped $1.2 billion, and homes sold at a decreased pace for the month, staying on the market for an average of 60 days. That’s five days additional when compared to November 2018. The median sales price for the month was $170,000. That is a 6.3 percent increase compared to November 2018.

Additionally, the interest rate in November continues to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.70 percent in November; up from 3.69 percent in October. By comparison, the interest rate in November of last year was 4.87 percent.

Visit Market Statistics to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.