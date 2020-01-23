Missouri Propane Council Elects Industry Leadership

Several local propane professionals have been elected to serve as Directors and Officers of the Missouri Propane Education and Research Council (MOPERC).

The Council recently installed its new leadership at the group’s winter meeting January 8 in Ridgedale. The slate was approved at the MOPERC fall meeting in Jefferson City and includes representatives from across the state who serve in various capacities.

Officers elected were:

Chair – Nick Goodrich, Goodrich Gas, Crocker;

Vice Chair—Mark Porth, CHS, Lawson;

Treasurer—James Greer, MFA Oil, Columbia.

Five incoming Directors were appointed to three-year terms:

John Baucom, Prairieland FS, La Belle;

Kelsey Bright, Thompson Gas, Kansas City;

John Brokes, Big River Propane, Hannibal (reappointed);

James Greer, MFA Oil, Columbia (reappointed); and

Jeff Reitz, Central States Bus, Fenton (reappointed).

Outgoing Directors were recognized for their service to the Council. They were Roger Hoff, Hoff Brothers LP-Gas, Perryville; and Jenny Bryne, Doke Propane, Bolivar.

Directors continuing on the Council are: Luke Fitzpatrick, MFA Oil, Jefferson City; Marty Lerum, Propane Resources, Mission, Kansas; Kent Metcalf, Queen City Gas, Ozark; Tim Peach, AmeriGas, Bolivar; Samantha Reed-Persons, Reed Oil, Doniphan; Derek Poe, AmeriGas, Branson; Wayne Terpstra, Custom Truck One Source, Kansas City; and David Young, Gas Equipment Company, Sunrise Beach. Steve Ahrens, Jefferson City, serves as MOPERC President.

MOPERC is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the Missouri legislature to administer a statewide check-off program. Proceeds are used for industry training, consumer safety, appliance rebates and market development programs. The Council is composed of 15 volunteer Directors and is administered by executive staff.

Since its inception, MOPERC has helped thousands of Missouri homeowners replace water heaters, furnaces and other appliances with new, more energy-efficient models. The Council created a groundbreaking Lawn Equipment Assistance Fund (LEAF) which has helped dozens of Missouri lawn contractors and landscape companies acquire propane-powered lawn mowers, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving on operational costs. The Council’s Clean Bus Replacement Program has pledged $1 million over 10 years to help schools replace diesel buses with clean, quiet and cost-effective propane models.

According to the U.S. Census, approximately 9% of Missouri’s households use propane for heating, hot water and cooking.