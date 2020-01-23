Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Jan. 13 – Happy New Year 2020 to all my family and friends. I am very happy that I am still here into another new year. Someone, who doesn’t like my primary doctor advised to go to a different one to which I replied, “Why?” She has kept me healthy past my 90th birthday, well past my life expectancy?

She replied that she didn’t do it, the Lord did. I informed her that the Lord uses good doctors.

So, I thank Him for my good doctor and nurse (who knows as much as any doctor). For all my family and especially my kids.

For Bobby Lige, the only young one in our family.

For my friends, those I know and those I only know as FaceBook friends.

And for my many blessings from my Lord Jesus, I offer many thanks.

I made it through the Christmas Party, but did not feel well. And then I had to miss the New Year’s Eve party, the first time ever, due to illness.

I was into the flu. Kim and Bobby Lige were with me for over a week, but had to return home for work and for school.

I had all my kids for the Holiday and my grandchildren, except Aaron. And we always miss Kasey & Terry and Burr and family.

Vicky & Mike Prock had Christmas with family. Chris & Wyatt were home for two weeks and Jo got to spend time at home. They also visited Brian’s family.

On Christmas Day, Kevin and I cooked dinner and all the family enjoyed the day together with the deer steak and fried chicken with fried taters, green beans & candied carrot coins. Not to forget the dessert. We missed Burr, as usual and Kasey always. The green bean casserole was good, but was not Kasey’s.

Jean and Jim had Katrice and Tim visiting and fishing. Tim, Jim, Rusty and Autumn caught many fish and you might say, the fished ‘til they dropped. They went home to Louisiana after the New Year’s Eve party.

Rusty has spent several days at home for the Holiday festivities.

LunaBelle White with daughter Brenda and her two grandchildren, Berkley and Charli, visited with Jim & Jean on Sunday.

There were around 35 who attended the New Year’s Eve party hosted by Jim and Jean Frye. Marsha & Daniel Collins had the church service at 11 o’clock and then numerous bell ringers rang in the New Year. I wonder what 2020 holds for all of us.

Seems like the events happening now tells us to put our houses in order and leave the rest to God.

Randall & Kevin spent a few extra days at home off the old tedious truck jobs.

Kevin & Joseph worked in the shop restoring an older pick-up to its previous glory days (brand new). Monty & Kathy Valentine and Wayne Degase visited with them there Saturday night. Moose comes often to help.

Kevin and Donna enjoyed the lovely Baldwin children, their nieces and nephew, one day.

Greg and Karen were host & hostess at our Christmas party. We thank them for all their effort and lots of work. We played Bingo and Karen won the first three games. I didn’t win at all. We played another fun game that Ruby Lee left. Greg bought new cards for our Easter party. Everyone loved this game as was expressed by their laughter.

Yes, we are having an Easter party, so start gathering prizes. I suggest the Ava Food Harvest. It helps them and we get great gifts at affordable prices.

Greg & Karen had son Dylan’s “girlfriend” for a few days. They are from Texas and it was a good time together.

Well, I think I have exhausted all my news. But, I wish to mention some extra people and wish them a blessed New Year – namely Sue Hartgraves, Lois Degase & Rocky, Vonda Stine, Vicky Prock & all my nieces and nephews, Eileen Jones, Sandy Peacock, and if I left anyone out, just remember I don’t think like I used to.

I vow I will write more often and I must not forget to thank the people at the Douglas County Herald for the excellent paper, for printing our news & commentaries, and for the thoughtful Christmas gift. I always am pleased with my gift.

God bless us all.

Some news I must add. I can’t express how happy I was to have one of my favorite friends visit with me this morning. She was my long ago aide for several years, Vonda Stine, and we used to say, “there will never be another Ruby & Vonda” and there never have been. We cooked, canned, baked some of the best cooking this side of heaven. And we worked together. Of course, she did most of the work. She was and still is my best friend.

So, ‘til next time, be kind to one another.