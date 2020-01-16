Lend a Helping Hand – Consider Helping a Child in Our Community

Those still searching to find just the right resolution for 2020 –– one that will make a big difference –– may be interested in pursuing the gift of being a resource parent for a child in our community. The regional office of the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking folks to consider helping a child in need of a good home environment.

To qualify for consideration, candidates must meet the following criteria:

• Be at least 21 years old;

• Complete a child abuse/neglect background check, criminal record and fingerprinting check;

• Be in good health physically and mentally;

• Have a stable income;

• Be willing to participate in and complete a free training and assessment process;

• Be part of a professional team willing to voice perspectives and concerns;

• Be willing to partner with the child’s family to work toward reunification.

The agency is asking residents to help in the effort, and by working together, the children will thrive.

For information, please contact Elizabeth Strunk, SW Regional Resource Unit, (417) 307-6204, Elizabeth.A.Strunk@dss.mo.gov or Renae Wehmeier, SW Regional Resource Unit, (417) 895-7854, Shauna.R.Wehmeier@dss.mo.gov.