LEGAL – Primary Election Candidates

Notice of Offices for Which

Candidates are to be Nominated

at the August 4, 2020

Primary Election

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to persons wishing to file a declaration of candidacy to appear as a candidate for nomination at the primary election that filing will be open on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

__________

Filing for the following offices will take place in the office of the Honorable John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State, in the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center at 600 West Main Street in Jefferson City, Missouri:

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Attorney General

Representative in Congress 8th Congressional District

Member of Missouri State Senator for Thirty-third District

Member of the House of Representatives in 155th District.

__________

FURTHER NOTICE IS GIVEN that filing for the following offices will take place in the office of Karry Davis, County Clerk, Douglas County, 203 E. Lincoln Ave., Ava, Missouri:

County Commissioner – District #1

County Commissioner – District #2

Sheriff

Assessor

Coroner

Public Administrator

Surveyor

Township Committee Man

Township Committee Woman

Notice of Voter Registration Accessibility

FURTHER NOTICE IS GIVEN that at least one-half of the sites provided for voter registration shall be accessible to handicapped persons (115.140, RSMo.). In addition, a disabled or elderly citizen may register to vote by alternative means including registration by mail, and curbside registration.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON REGISTRATION AND VOTING: Persons may contact their local election authority by telephone at 417-683-4714 or by mail at P.O. Box 398, Ava, MO 65608.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s office provides a toll free number for persons with hearing impairments who have access to a Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD). TDD users may call 800-669-8683 to obtain information on voter registration, polling place location and accessibility, absentee balloting, and other election-related services available in their local jurisdictions and from the State of Missouri.

Certification of Election Officials

Given under my hand an official seal at the Capitol in the City of Jefferson, State of Missouri, this 13th day of December, A.D., 2019.

(SEAL)

John R. Ashcroft

Secretary of State

I, Karry Davis, County Clerk (Directors of Election) within and for the county of Douglas do hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true and correct list as certified to me by JOHN R. ASHCROFT, Secretary of State, State of Missouri, of the offices for which candidates are to be nominated or elected at the PRIMARY ELECTION to be held August 4, 2020.

Karry Davis

County Clerk

(SEAL)