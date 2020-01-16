LEGAL – Notice of Successor Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made on the payment of the principal and interest due on a certain promissory note dated April 3, 2015, which was secured by a deed of trust executed by Rodney C. Patten a/k/a Rodney Patten and Marlee Patten a/k/a Marlee Patton, a/k/a Marlee J. Patten, husband and wife, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri on April 9, 2015 as Document No. 150570, the said deed of trust conveying to the undersigned as Successor Trustee, having been duly appointed pursuant to the terms of said deed of trust, the following described property situated in

the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, to-wit:

The South Half of the Southeast Quarter and the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 27, Range 17. The Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 27, Range 17, EXCEPT a tract of land situate in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 27, Range 17 described as follows: beginning at the approximate Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, said point being 115 feet right of Station 97+35 Missouri Highway AK as now located, thence run South 1 degrees 42 minutes East along right-of-way line 241.87 feet, thence run South 17 degrees 43 minutes West, along right-of-way line, 143.00 feet, thence run North 75 degrees 03 minutes West, 453.00 feet, thence run North 0 degrees 57 minutes West, 266.94 feet, and to the approximate North line of said Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, thence run South 89 degrees 18 minutes East 478.47 feet and to the point of beginning of said exception. All being in Douglas County, Missouri.

At the request of the legal holder of said promissory note, and in accordance with the provisions of said deed of trust, the undersigned will on Monday, February 10, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., the customary time for such sale being at 1:00 p.m., sell said property at public venue to the highest bidder for cash at the north door of the Douglas County Courthouse located at 203 East Lincoln Avenue, Ava, Douglas County, Missouri, to satisfy said note and the cost of this foreclosure.

SPENTRUST–MISSOURI, INC.

By: _________________________

Charles B. Cowherd, Vice President

Spentrust–Missouri, Inc.

2144 E. Republic Road, Suite B300

Springfield, MO 65804