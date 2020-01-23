LEGAL- Carl Sievert Living Trust

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Carl Sievert Revocable Living Trust Agreement

To all persons interested in the estate of Carl Sievert, decedent.

The undersigned, Eddie Mayberry and Lola Mayberry, are acting as Co-Successor Trustees under a trust, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Co-Successor Trustees upon receipt of proper proof thereof. The address of the Co-Successor Trustees is P.O. Box 403, Squires, Missouri 65755. All creditors of the decedent are noticed to present their claims to the undersigned within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Eddie Mayberry

Co-Successor Trustee

Lola Mayberry

Co-Successor Trustee