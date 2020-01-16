Law Day Sends Five to Dept. of Corrections

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, with Judge Craig Carter presiding, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections.

Jesse L. Jennings, 28, Seymour, was sentenced to seven years in prison for two separate cases for possession of methamphetamine and a companion case of unlawful use of a weapon. The sentences will run concurrently. Both cases were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. One of Jennings’ cases was set for a jury trial January 17, however, he pled guilty at the pre-trial conference.

Damon Riley, 40, Ava, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. The initial offense occurred in June 2016 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Timber Hamilton, 29, Pella Iowa, was sentenced to six years in prison for two counts of 2nd degree burglary and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. The offenses occurred in May 2019 and were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles McTeer, 29, Fordland, was sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation. McTeer was on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The original offense occurred in March 2016 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

Brad Davis, 23, West Plains, was sentenced to three years in prison pursuant to the 120-day institution treatment program. Davis pled guilty to three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle. The offenses occurred in July 2019 and were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There were 62 criminal cases on the docket, with 60 being felonies. There were 10 felony guilty pleas, two misdemeanor guilty pleas and two probation revocations. Six failure to appear warrants were issued.