KOZK Returns to Full-Power Operation

Ozarks Public Television has returned Springfield station KOZK to full-power Operation.

KOZK’s broadcast coverage was restored over several stages of interim operation following the April 2018 collapse of the station’s broadcasting tower in Fordland, Missouri.

While most households regained KOZK’s signal in the weeks following the collapse, some viewers have been without service since April 2018. For those viewers, it may be necessary to rescan their television sets or converter boxes to receive KOZK. (Visit https://www.optv.org/opt-service-faqs/ for instructions.)

“We’re grateful for the community support we have received as we worked through this challenge,” said General Manager Tammy Wiley. “From our viewers and members across the Ozarks, to our friends and partners at KYTV – this community has shown such tremendous support for the mission of public television.”